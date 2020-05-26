ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A big day for the Aransas Pass community as work has begun to improve the Conn Brown Harbor.

A $5M grant from the federal government paved the way to build new roads, walking and biking paths, better lighting and a parking lot.

The new road will complete the harbor. City leaders hope it'll set the stage for more residential and retail development to come to the area.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: