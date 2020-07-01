CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Often times when tension, conflict or war breaks out in the Middle East, we feel it back home when we pull up to the pump.

Global crude oil prices rose above $70 per barrel Monday for the first time in three months. According to analysts, the markets are concerned about Iran retaliating for the death of General Soleimani, who was killed in last week's U.S. airstrike.

If Iran does target infrastructure related to oil production, decreases its output or access to it --such a move would have a global impact. Iran produces nearly four million barrels of oil per day -- that's the fifth most in the world.

However, geopolitics in the Middle East may not have as much influence over oil prices as they once did. The U.S. became the world's largest crude oil producer in 2018. We churn out about 12 million barrels per day.

An Iranian disruption would be less than ideal, but it may take months to notice a significant difference at the gas pump, if we see one at all.

On Monday, the national average price of a gallon of gasoline was just two cents higher than it was more than a week ago.

