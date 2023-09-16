Conquer the Coast brings more than 1,000 cyclists through Coastal Bend

The 21st annual event featured three different courses: 66 mile, 21 mile and 10 mile.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 1,200 cyclists set out to Conquer the Coast took place Saturday.

It got started at 7 a.m. at Whataburger Field with three different courses: a 66 mile, a 21 mile and a 10 mile.

Event organizers said the courses featured all types of riders.

"Those 66 milers were really intense and ready to go and move," said Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director Robert Dodd. "And then, you know, obviously we had our families at the 10 mile, where they had their children, and there were even some pets out here."

Dodd said the 66 mile race goes as far as Ingleside and Port Aransas. Depending on skill level, it could take 3-to-4 hours to finish that race.

Aniston and Ava Casady participated in the 10-mile race for the second time. They were there with their parents and grandpa.

"After the bike, I'm going on my first soccer game," Aniston said. "So, that's what I'm very excited about."

When asked about her favorite part of the race, Ava said, "Riding with my family."

Dodd said multiple partners helped with this year's event — H-E-B, the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, the City of Corpus Christi and Islanders Athletics, with Islanders on the course helping riders stay safe in the heat.

"This benefits the Islander Athletics and so they're, they're out there, you know, at water stations and hydrating our bikers as they go through," Dodd said.

As for keeping riders safe, Dodd said police were there to help. He said the city of Corpus Christi also helped clear the streets for race day.

"Our CCPD team is here as well," he said. "You know, monitoring the traffic and, and making, ensuring the safety of our bikers."

Dodd said preparations for the 21st annual Conquer the Coast started right after last year's event and made improvements to the mapping of the courses for this year's race.