Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The 15th annual Conquer the Coast was canceled on Thursday due to the severe weather heading towards the Coastal Bend.

Conquer the Coast's goal is the safety of all riders, volunteers, and staff.

Despite the cancellation, donations will still be made to the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Athletic Scholarship Fund, Bikes for Kids, Bike Texas, and the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Foundation will be hosting a "packet pickup" Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on the patio of Executive Surf Club where shirts and medals for the event will be available. Conquer the Coast is working with the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Foundation to offer other pickup locations in different cities.

If participants purchased 2018 Conquer the Coast cycling jersey or kit, they would be shipped out on Sept. 21.

For more information about the cancellation visit here.

