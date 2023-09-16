'Conquer the Coast' preparations announced for 2023

The event will take place, rain or shine, on Sept. 16.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and the United Chamber of Commerce gathered on Monday to discuss the status of the ‘Conquer the Coast’ event that is just three weeks away.



Work on the race, which is in its 21st year, began soon as last year's event ended. City leaders have been getting the courses ready since then and making sure they have enough people to work at the event.

City manager Peter Zanoni said he is excited to showcase the city again.

"It's very unique,” he said. “I don’t know if there's any other ride that circles the bay or coast like this one does, so we're pretty excited about it to welcome these cyclists to our great community."

