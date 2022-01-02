Constables respond to bus rollover near McKenzie Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County constables are currently on the scene of a rollover accident involving a school bus.
The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 44 and McKenzie Road. There were no injuries reported, and constables are asking drivers to avoid the area as they work to clear the scene.
