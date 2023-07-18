Construction begins on Park Road 22 Project

This $2.8 million project will include a brand new road surface, along with curb and gutter stormwater drainage improvements.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A nearly $3 million city bond project is set to start construction Wednesday morning on Padre Island.

It is designed to give drivers a smoother ride and address some of the flooding problems by diverting water into the canals. Reytech Construction workers are busy along Park Road 22, preparing for what will be the city's largest bond project.

Things didn't get off to a great start for one construction driver who got stuck in the treacherous Padre Island sand.

The access road is one and a half miles long and runs from Jackfish Avenue, starting at the Whataburger, to Commodores Drive where CVS is located. This $2.8 million project will include a brand new road surface, as well as curb and gutter stormwater drainage improvements.

"All at the same time, it's kind of crazy real crazy. I'm just trying to get back to work on lunch break and hopefully I'm not late. Any improvement is a good improvement," said Padre Island Driver Richard Patton.

The two-lane street has already been converted into a one-way. However, some drivers are still not aware of the change, like Sweet Swirl Ice Cream Shop employee Ernestine Kerlick. The ice cream shop is prone to flooding when we get a good rain, although that doesn't happen often.

"We are having flooding, especially for the businesses it affects them very poorly, so yes, the city needs to improve the drainage system and the streets," he said.

Crews will put this milling machine to work on Wednesday morning, tearing out the road surface to begin that utility work. The city estimates that the job will take a year to complete, but one of the construction supervisors believes they can finish the work in eight months.

