Construction continues at the site of the new Carroll High School

CCISD leaders say it's on target to be completed and ready for students by August of 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD leaders say despite some minor delays due to weather, construction on the city's newest high school is on target to be completed and ready for students by August of 2022.

The campus will be located at the corner of Saratoga and Kostoryz and comes at a cost of $175 million. It was part of a bond election voters passed in 2018.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said there's no final decision on what will happen with the current high school building on Weber Road, but they do have some ideas.

"We are looking at a training center that can be bigger to serve our entire district. Currently, we are doing that at one of our older middle schools. Cunningham became our training center. It's possible that we consider moving that location to the old Carroll campus," said Dr. Hernandez.

He also said it would be a great centralized location to house various district departments that are right now scattered throughout the city.