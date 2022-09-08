Ongoing construction impacts local businesses

Shop owner William Lumry sees the silver lining and considers the construction in front of his thrift store to be working in his favor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — God's Gift To You Thrift Shoppe has seen a large amount of construction in their area over the past six years, but unlike many other businesses, the shop is benefiting from the road work.

Shop owner William Lumry told 3NEWS, "as far as the construction, and how it impacts business, I don't mind it."

When some drivers see orange cones, that is typically their cue to avoid the area, but Lumry has an interesting perspective. He sees the silver lining and considers the construction in front of his thrift store to be working in his favor.

"They have to stop at the light, sometimes longer, and they're looking around. 'Whoa, there's this shop of whatever kind,' and we've got a lot of customers going, 'Oh, there's a thrift shop here,'" Lumry explained.

Corpus Christi Engineering Services Assistant Director Brett Van Hazel said community outreach is crucial for them. The reason for ongoing construction in this area is failure underneath the roadway, including potholes and manholes.

"Manholes that may be moving, you have curb and gutter that's starting to roll up and no longer performing its intended function, sidewalks that are cracking or starting to become out of compliance with ADA," Van Hazel explained.

Efforts are still being made to help businesses run as smoothly as possible. "We do our absolute best to make sure that every entry and exit point, either into a side street, a business, is always maintained," Van Hazel said.

The project between Kostoryz and Baldwin started in April of 2021 and has cost the city 13.6 million dollars.

"We're currently scheduled to be done in the fall of 2023," Van Hazel added. "So overall, the total project duration was 27 months."

City officials told 3NEWS the project is now back on schedule after previous delays.

