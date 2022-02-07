Construction of Halo Flight landing pad in Mathis is officially underway

Monday, Feb. 7, Mathis EMS held a Ground Breaking Ceremony to commemorate the beginning of "Xavier's Landing".

MATHIS, Texas — The development of a special landing zone to honor the life of a young child has officially gone underway.

Just last week 3News reported how Diana Velasco a mother of four, lost her son Xavier Velasco.

After weeks of doctors' appointments with Xavier complaining of headaches, an autopsy proved he had strep throat. However, since it was not diagnosed in time the ailment traveled to his brain. The complications ended up getting worse from there.

To honor Xavier's life, officials with Halo Flight are remembering the fourteen-year-old boy by naming a landing pad in his honor.

The event began at 1:30 p.m. and was located at 8 Acre Park near Loop 459 and Highway 359.

