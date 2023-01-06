Construction on McArdle Road will provide more power for La Palmera mall

AEP Texas said that once the project is done, it will benefit that intersection and neighborhood because that power line will feed into that area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a lot of construction happening behind La Palmera mall, specifically on McArdle Road.

The two streets under construction are McArdle and Zarsky and McArdle and Staples, which have been under construction for quite some time.

Omar Lopez with AEP Texas told 3NEWS that the project is a good sign of more activity at the mall. The focus of the project is to provide more power to the busy shopping center.

In addition to the orange cones and barriers at the intersection of McArdle and Staples, residents will see a temporary power pole.

"And that's helping bring power to the mall while the construction is happening,” Lopez said. “Now some of the construction is underground work that we're doing here at AEP Texas. Their lines are underground. We're bolstering those lines and adding more feeds. So that temporary pole is adding power for the time being."

Lopez said that eventually, the pole will be removed, and the mall will have permanent power once the underground work is done. AEP Texas currently does not have a completion date.

"We're working on it continuously to get it done as soon as possible,” Lopez said. “But we are vulnerable to a lot of things like weather patterns. Now is the beginning of hurricane season, so our crews will keep on working. We're going to work until the project is finished, which will hopefully be very soon."

AEP Texas said that once the project is done, it will benefit that intersection and neighborhood because that power line will feed into that area.

Lopez said La Palmera mall had very old infrastructure underground, so what AEP Texas is doing now is basically switching out the old with new.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!