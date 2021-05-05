Island Report: All the construction happening on Padre Island

At Waves Resort, crews began knocking down a section of the water park on Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven around on Padre Island lately, you have undoubtedly noticed there is a lot of construction work.

There is a lot going on the island this week as two major projects go up and one begins coming down.

Work on the first part of the Water Exchange Bridge is moving quickly with the support structure on the first section complete. Crews are now digging out the channel to place concrete blocks along the channel bottom of the forty-six-foot channel to prevent erosion.

The three precast concrete arches that form bridge's most distinctive feature are set to arrive in two weeks and it will start to look like a bridge, but the best news for islanders.

Across the road crews this week bored an underground water pipe completely under the channel and are now digging a twenty five foot deep hole to bury this monster tank as part of the sewer lift station that will handle the new development around the bridge.

This project is on schedule to be complete before the bridge is finished and the new channel opened.

Down the street at Waves Resort, crews began knocking down a section of the water park on Wednesday but have not begun work to demolish the building. There is no word on how long the entire demolition process will take.

So whether it's going up or coming down the island projects are on the move this week.

