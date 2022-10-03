Construction preparations ahead of Spring Break

If you're coming in from San Antonio you're familiar with construction on i-37 near Labonte Park. Here’s what drivers need to look out for.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our local highways are about to get swamped with drivers as they make their way down here for spring break. One thing drivers will not have to worry about is construction projects slowing them down. City Manager Peter Zanoni says TX-DOT crews will be pausing construction on the I-37 Nueces River Bridge reconstruction project.

"The northbound exit ramp to Labonte has been closed -- you have to go a little bit further north to turnaround and get to the park -- but for spring break they're going to reopen that exit northbound to get to Labonte park we know a lot of visitors will go," Zanoni says.

Folks will be happy to hear that re-opening that ramp means drivers will no longer have to use the detour to get to Labonte park.



That detour was part of the 85-million dollar reconstruction project that will raise the level of the Nueces River Bridge. The project will also rebuild the overpass at 37 and 77 just north of the Labonte Park Bridge.



Zanoni says that they have spoken to community stakeholders as well as key departments across the city to ensure that the peak of spring break goes smoothly for everyone enjoying some fun in the sun.