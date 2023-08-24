Construction progresses for new county courthouse, city hall in Rockport despite challenges

Despite Tropical Storm Harold making a mess of the construction site, workers were still busy working on both buildings.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS stopped by Rockport to check progress of the new county courthouse and city hall that is currently under construction.

"We're really excited; they're pushing along. I know there are some supply chain issues with windows. You'll probably see a couple of windows in and a few windows missing, but yeah, supply chain issues there with the elevator supply chain issues but they're trucking along," said Aransas County Judge Ray Garza.