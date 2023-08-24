Construction progresses for new county courthouse, city hall in Rockport despite challenges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS stopped by Rockport to check progress of the new county courthouse and city hall that is currently under construction.
Despite Tropical Storm Harold making a mess of the construction site, workers were still busy on working on both buildings, including a community center that's positioned between the two structures.
"We're really excited; they're pushing along. I know there are some supply chain issues with windows. You'll probably see a couple of windows in and a few windows missing, but yeah, supply chain issues there with the elevator supply chain issues but they're trucking along," said Aransas County Judge Ray Garza.
Some windows on the courthouse were still boarded up awaiting installation. Garza estimates that by the end of January, he and the rest of the county employees will be making the move there.