Construction taking place off Comanche and Mexico Street, motorists to expect detours

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction work is taking place at the intersection of Comanche and Mexico Street, which will be closed until next Wednesday.

According to Lynne Allison, spokesperson for the Harbor Bridge Project, the long-term closure is necessary for utility work related to the Harbor Bridge Project.

So what does that mean for motorists?

Residents heading westbound or eastbound on Comanche will be detoured down Lipan Street between Staples and Brownlee Boulevard.

"Crews are working day and night to make that closure as short term as possible," Allison said. "There will be traffic control devices in place so motorists can see detour signs set up along Staples and Brownlee Boulevard."

Allison said business driveways along the closed section of Comanche Street will be granted access to customers and employees.

