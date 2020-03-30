CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has scheduled construction to begin this week on two beach access roads on Padre Island -- Newport Pass Road and Zahn Road.

The plan is to restore and repair the entire length of Newport Pass Road from Highway 361 to the beach, and the last 800 feet of Zahn Road nearest the beach. Construction on Newport Pass Road will happen first and will last about 12 weeks. Zahn Road construction will follow and is expected to take about nine weeks.

Officials want to remind motorists and pedestrians to be aware of work zones and follow traffic signs.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: