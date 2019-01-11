How would you spend $100 from H-E-B? Well now you can register for your chance to win a $100 giftcard!

Register below or click here, and then watch 3News First Edition for winner announcements!

Official Contest Rules

“3NEWS FIRST EDITION – HEB GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY”

REGISTER FOR CHANCE-TO-WIN

NOVEMBER 4 THROUGH NOVEMBER 22, 2019 (Promotion Days)

KIII-TV, Channel 3, (“Sponsor”) 5002 South Padre Island Drive – Corpus Christi, Texas 78411(361) 986-8300

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to win. A purchase will not improve chances of winning.

Prizes, Odds of Winning

Twenty (20) winners will each win: One (1) Gift Card to area H-E-B stores. Each Card* is valued at one-hundred ($100) dollars. *Some restrictions on purchases may apply.

Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries. Winners are not permitted to substitute the prize for its cash equivalent. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred by winners.

WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON 3NEWS FIRST EDITION 6AM – 7AM, M-F ON DATES LISTED BELOW.

WINNERS CAN CALL 361-986-8300 DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS TO VERIFY THEIR CLAIM.

WINNERS WILL BE ALSO NOTIFIED BY TELEPHONE FROM AN OFFICIAL STATION REPRESENTATIVE.

All prizes must be claimed at KIII-TV main studios by WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2019 by 12:00 pm Central Standard Time. Proof of identity with official ID is required.

How to Enter

You may enter the “3NEWS FIRST EDITION GIFTCARD GIVEAWAY” by registering at: kiiitv.com/ selecting from the menu: “Features Tab - Contests.” Entries must be received by KIII-TV by the last date of the drawing (11-22-2019). Sponsor is not responsible for any misdirected online registration data. Sponsor may use information submitted to offer information on other offers, products or service.

Selection

Winners (1) eligible person/household will be randomly drawn from website entries on date(s) listed below. Winners will be notified by telephone from an official station representative.

NOVEMBER 4, 2019 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (1) GC

NOVEMBER 5, 2019 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (1) GC

NOVEMBER 6, 2019 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (1) GC

NOVEMBER 7, 2019 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (1) GC

NOVEMBER 8, 2019 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (1) GC

NOVEMBER 11, 2019 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (1) GC

NOVEMBER 12, 2019 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (1) GC

NOVEMBER 13, 2019 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (1) GC

NOVEMBER 14, 2019 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (1) GC

NOVEMBER 15, 2019 (1) One Winner Via Random Selection (1) GC

NOVEMBER 18, 2019 (2) Two Winners Via Random Selection (1) GC EA

NOVEMBER 19, 2019 (2) Two Winners Via Random Selection (1) GC EA

NOVEMBER 20, 2019 (2) Two Winners Via Random Selection (1) GC EA

NOVEMBER 21, 2019 (2) Two Winners Via Random Selection (1) GC EA

NOVEMBER 22, 2019 (2) Two Winners Via Random Selection (1) GC EA

Eligibility- This giveaway is open to all residents of the eligible Texas counties indicated below. There is no age requirement to participate; prizes of winners below the age of 18 will be awarded to the minor’s legal parent or guardian. Only one entry per household is allowed. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win the tickets: (a) persons who from and after the first day of the giveaway were or are employees or agents of Sponsor or Sponsor’s parent, subsidiaries or affiliates or the service agencies or independent contractors of the above organization(s); (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this ticket giveaway; and (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories.

Additional Conditions – Sponsor reserves the right to terminate this giveaway if fraud, technical failures, or any other factor beyond Sponsor's reasonable control impairs the integrity of the giveaway as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may disqualify any person whom Sponsor, in its sole discretion, considers to have intentionally violated the Contest Official Rules. By participating, entrants agree: (a) to be bound by the Giveaway Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor’s parent companies and their affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the giveaway. Winner agrees to permit Sponsor to use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, video, or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation.

Eligible Texas Counties – Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Kenedy, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio