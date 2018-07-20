CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Spiderman, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy come to life July 26-29 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi during Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes!

Watch 3News First Edition and register for your chance to win tickets for this action-packed superhero show!

Enter here!

Giveaway Official Rules

MARVEL UNIVERSE LIVE – AGE OF HEROES

Register-For-Chance-To-Win Ticket Giveaway

Promotion Days – July 23 to July 25, 2018

KIII-TV, Channel 3, ("Sponsor")

5002 South Padre Island Drive – Corpus Christi, Texas 78411(361) 986-8300

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to win. A purchase will not improve chances of winning.

Prizes, Odds of Winning

Three (3) winners will each win Four (4) tickets reserved seating to the MARVEL UNIVERSE LIVE – AGE OF HEROES performances at the American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, TX July 26th, 27th, 28th, 2018. Each ticket is valued at thirty dollars ($30) Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries. Winners are not permitted to substitute the prize for its cash equivalent. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred by winners. Winners will be announced on 3News First Edition, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (July 23rd – 25th) and notified by telephone from an official station representative. All prizes must be claimed at KIIITV

main studios by Thursday, July 26th, 2018 by 4:00 pm Central Standard Time. Proof of identity with official ID is required.

How to Enter

You may enter the MARVEL UNIVERSE LIVE Ticket Giveaway by registering online at: kiiitv.com Entries must be received by KIII-TV by the last date of the drawing. Sponsor is not responsible for any misdirected online registration data. Sponsor may use information submitted to offer information on other offers, products or service.

Selection

One (1) eligible person/household will be randomly drawn from website e-mail entries on dates listed below. Winners will be announced on 3News First Edition (Mon-Wed, April 23 through 25) and notified by telephone from an official station representative. WINNERS MAY ALSO CONTACT KIII-TV AT: 361-986-8300 to verify claim.

July 23, 2018 (1) one winner random selection (4) four tickets

July 24, 2018 (1) one winner random selection (4) four tickets

July 25, 2018 (1) one winner random selection (4) four tickets

Eligibility

This giveaway is open to all residents of the eligible Texas counties indicated in Section 6 below. There is no age requirement to participate; prizes of winners below the age of 18 will be awarded to the minor's legal parent or guardian. Only one entry per household is allowed. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win the tickets: (a) persons who from and after the first day of the giveaway were or are employees or agents of Sponsor or Sponsor's parent, subsidiaries or affiliates or the service agencies or independent contractors of the above organization(s); (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this ticket giveaway; and (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories. Additional Conditions – Sponsor reserves the right to terminate this giveaway if fraud, technical failures, or any other factor beyond Sponsor's reasonable control impairs the integrity of the giveaway as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may disqualify any person whom Sponsor, in its sole discretion, considers to have intentionally violated the Giveaway Official Rules. By participating, entrants agree: (a) to be bound by the Giveaway Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, parent company and their affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the giveaway. Winner agrees to permit Sponsor to use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, video, or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation.

Eligible Texas Counties – Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Kenedy, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio.

