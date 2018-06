The Lumina Foundation recently named Corpus Christi as a "Talent Hub".

This new attention given by employers looking to hire, has sparked many people needing the extra education to apply.

If you are an adult looking to go back to school, Coastal Compass and Saint Leo University want to speak with you!

They have the connections and resources to get you back in college.

Contact them if you're interested in learning more.

Coastal Compass

Saint Leo University

