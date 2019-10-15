CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port of Corpus Christi commissioners approved the latest contract to demolish more homes located under the new Harbor Bridge in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

The commission approved spending $309,000 to get rid of the structures and clear the sites.

According to port officials, KSI Specialties was the lowest and best bidder.

It's all part of a deal the Port of Corpus Christi made to cover the first $20 million in costs associated with buying up and demolishing the homes in the Hillcrest area under a voluntary program that so far has more than 450 property owners participating.

"So what you saw today was the 6th set of contracts that we've done to demolish the homes that are on the lots that we bought under the relocation plan," Commission Chairman Charlie Zahn said.

According to Zahn, 246 homes have been bought up, and the remaining properties are still waiting on clear titles and appraisals.

3News was informed that 60-percent of the people in the Hillcrest area have signed up for the voluntary relocation program.

In 2009 a plan on how to revitalize the northside neighborhood was brought up but never committed. The plan for the Harbor Bridge came in 2016, which directly impacted people who lived in the Hillcrest neighborhood. The relocation program began in May where the Port of Corpus Christi offered a voluntary relocation program to help residents leave the neighborhood and buy comparable homes in another area.

The relocation program reached its deadline in May of 2019, but the Port Commission says it will not be able to close out the program until the summer of 2020.

