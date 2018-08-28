Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Firefighters in Alice, Texas, are battling with City officials over a new contract. Negotiations have been ongoing, but so far they have not come to an agreement.

The Alice Interim City Manager said the City has extended negotiations until Sept. 7, and wants to assure the public that no matter what, there will be firefighters in Alice.

Interim City Manager Michael Esparza said the City has met with the firefighters union five times since May trying to negotiate. This past Friday, the City wrote up an offer and was told by the union president that there would not be enough votes to pass it. That is when negotiations were extended until Sept. 5.

The Alice Professional Firefighters Local 4002 is asking for increases to base pay, increases to anniversary step ups and a couple other items. Esparza said the City has been negotiating a three-year contract with a one-year evergreen.

