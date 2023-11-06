Contracting COVID-19 is still a risk, even three years after the initial outbreak in the U.S.

The city of Corpus Christi continues to offer free solutions to help protect the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 may not be on the top of people's minds anymore, however the risk of contracting the virus is still real. Three years have passed since the initial outbreak in the United States. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, if your last COVID-19 vaccine was before September 2022, it's time to get an updated vaccine. The city of Corpus Christi continues to offer free solutions to help protect the community.

Matthew Abrego is a frequent runner, visiting from San Antonio. He spoke with 3NEWS and said, "I just try to distract myself from what's going on with COVID-19, mostly exercise honestly. Waiting in those lines at 4 in the morning to get tested, or missing work, it definitely took a toll on everyone."

What was once a distraction for him has become a lifestyle.

Abrego explained, "Before COVID, everything, and anything that would happen, I dealt with it with exercise rather than therapy or anything. I just feel like going for a run was my way of calming down and getting my mind off of things."

Public Health Administrator for the Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District Denzel Otokunrin told 3NEWS, "With the public health emergency ending, COVID-19 hasn't been the biggest threat that we've been seeing in Nueces County. But that doesn't mean that it isn't any less of threat."

In addition to the preventative measures of washing your hands and staying home when you are sick, the city is still offering free COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and at-home tests.

"They're still free," Otokunrin said. "That doesn't change, and that's on a country-wide scale. We must continue to make sure that we're staying protected."

Otokunrin said that children as young as six months can get the vaccine and booster.

"Most people I've spoken to have lost at least one person in their life, due to COVID," he said. "Or had someone whose dealt with serious complications, and now deal with long-term COVID effects. I think my biggest thing to emphasize is that you stay protected," he explained.

"It still takes a toll on everybody, to this day," Abrego said. "A lot of people lost their loved ones and friends and family."

At home tests are available at the Corpus Christi Nueces County Health District, building at 1702 Horne Road.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!