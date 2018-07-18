Corpus Christi (kIII News) — Families will be without water Tuesday night as crews work to repair a water main break on Yorktown between Staples and Everhart.

The break happened after a contractor doing roadwork accidentally broke the line.

Crews with the Corpus Christi Utility Department had to bring in a backhoe to dig and find the main water valve to shut off the water as they work to repair the leak.

According to crews, it will take hours before the pipe is repaired.

