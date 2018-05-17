A contractor working on the roof of the McCampbell-Porter Airport in Aransas Pass fell to his death around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Patricio County Sheriff Leroy Moody.

Moody said contractors working for a construction company called Mexican National were working on the roof of a hangar and one of the workers, a 42-year-old Hispanic male, did not have his safety harness hooked up properly. Moody said the worker stepped off the roof and fell all the way down.

The building being worked on at the airport is the Third Coast Squadron Commemorative Air Force Aviation Museum.

A Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy be done to see if there was anything medically wrong with the victim.

