Port Aransas (KIII News) — An effort to control the invasive tree that is common in this area is underway.

On Monday a group of volunteers working under the Texas Gulf Region Cooperative weed management program spent the morning cutting down Brazilian Pepper Trees.

The trees are located behind the Port Aransas Community Park and have already dominated other local plants and trees.

The nature preserve manager for Port Aransas is coordinating the volunteers and expressed how important it is to try and get rid of the trees.

"That doesn't provide much biodiversity or variety of plant life for the wildlife that lives in this area. So we try to control how much of it by having work days like today where we cut down the trees and treat them with an herbicide so that they don't grow back," Colleen Simpson said.

According to Simpson, if the trees are cut down without an herbicide, they will grow back even thicker and be harder to get rid of the next time around

