ARANSAS PASS, Texas — At 12 PM there will be a controlled burn between FM 1069 and HWY 35 South of FM 3512(Airport Rd/TP McCampbell).

The Aransas Pass Police Department says the controlled burn will include around 400 acres of land and heavy smoke will be in the area today.

These planned burns help reduce the severity of a fire if one were to occur as well as help regenerate grass. Plants will be able to grow back from the surviving roots and stems.

