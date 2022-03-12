Controlled burn at Brahman Ranch brings heavy smoke to Corpus Christi area

The thick smoke to the northwest is part of a controlled burn north of the city. Smoke is expected to reach the Portland area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a post on Facebook, the Rockport Public Safety Center confirmed that the thick smoke blowing in from the north was due to a controlled burn at the Brahman Ranch in Refugio county.

This is a prescribed, controlled burn as part of ranch maintenance. It's only the strong southbound winds today carrying smoke to the area.

There is not currently a time for when we can expect the smoke to dissipate.

