CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials say there is a controlled burn happening out at the King Ranch.

Calls poured into the KIII-TV newsroom Thursday morning as smoke covered the horizon.

The smoke was coming from a controlled burn at King Ranch, according to officials.

Controlled burns are usually conducted during the cooler months to decrease the likelihood of serious fires.

Officials say no homes are in danger as the smoke was visible throughout the Coastal Bend to citizens in various neighborhoods.

Nueces County ESD #2 has confirmed in a Facebook post on February 6, at approximately 9:37 a.m., that the " King Ranch has started their prescribed burn, you may start seeing smoke in that general area."

