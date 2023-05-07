Controlled burn gets out of hand, destroys an unoccupied home in Taft

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An unoccupied house was destroyed after a local property owner in Taft lost control of a fire to clear land at the end of Toland Avenue and County Road 1612 on Wednesday.
A police officer at the scene told 3NEWS no one had lived in the house since 2011.
Mutual aid was called in to help Taft Volunteer Fire Department crews control and put out the fire.
Authorities are asking that the public avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back with 3NEWS for updates.
