Fire officials to conduct controlled burn of spoil island to prepare for July 4 fireworks

A "large amount of smoke" will be visible from Flour Bluff and Padre Island, officials said.
Credit: Nueces County ESD 2
Fireworks started a fire on spoil island on July 4, 2021 during a planned firework show.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County ESD 2 will hold a controlled burn of the spoil island near the Padre Island Yacht Club on Thursday to prepare for the Island Blast Fireworks Display. 

The burn will start at 10 a.m. and "a large amount of smoke" will be visible from the Island and Flour Bluff. 

The Island Blast Fire Work Display is a beloved Fourth of July tradition for families across the Coastal Bend; but along with the usual red, white, and blue boats of all shapes and sizes, there is almost always a small fire that breaks out on the spoil islands near the display. 

In 2021, a fire began on the spoil island two minutes into the firework display. By burning the extra brush before the display, officials hope to prevent another fire this year. 

