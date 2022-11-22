Controversy brewing between Taft city leaders and volunteer fire department

The issue and concerns at hand revolve around funds for the fire department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Volunteer firefighters in Taft said they feel that city leaders are trying to take over and run their department.

The city maintains that's not the case -- adding they are just wanting to ensure that city dollars are being spent correctly.

Taft Volunteer Fire Chief Ryan Smith and his Assistant Fire Chief Michael Vasquez are anxious to continue what they say is their battle with the city of Taft over control of the non-profit volunteer department.

"The current issues have nothing to do with our services or how we provide them, or how effectively or efficiently we provide them. The issue is all about politics and they're wanting political control over the fire department and have us at their will and mercy," he said.

Interim Taft City Manager Sid Arismendez said this isn't about politics but more about accountability.

"We have to be good stewards of public funds. We have to make sure that tax dollars are going where they should be, not that they're not performing the service," he said.

On Tuesday night, there was an agenda item before Taft council members that called for a fire chief to be hired by the city to run the volunteer department. That proposal was tabled. Vasquez said it's an idea that won't fly with this department.

Vasquez added that his organization is a nonprofit and is its own entity. Meanwhile, the city said they've poured more money into the department and want to see more accountability.

The city budgeted $186,000 for the department last year and then upped that total to $560,000 this year. Arismendez said the city is building a new building for the fire department and is getting a brand new fire truck. He also said that the city and its attorney along with the firefighters and their attorney are going to sit down and try and iron things out.

