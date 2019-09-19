CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors selected a new interim CEO for their organization Thursday.

Pending her acceptance of the job, Alyssa Barrera Mason has been chosen to head up the CVB. A meeting was held Thursday and board members voted to offer the position.

If she accepts the job, Mason will fill the vacancy left behind by former CVB CEO Paulette Kluge, who resigned from her position in late August after an audit over Fiesta de la Flor profits.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: