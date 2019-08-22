CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paulette Kluge, CEO of the Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau, resigned from her position in a closed session during a board meeting Thursday.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau, which was re-branded in recent years as Visit Corpus Christi, works to drive tourism to the Corpus Christi area by organizing conventions, marketing local attractions and coordinating services used by tourists and convention guests.

One of the CVB's largest projects in recent year's has been the annual Fiesta de la Flor festival celebrating Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla, which draws visitors from all over the world.

It was discovered during an audit committee meeting last week that Kluge approved giving the Selena Foundation a substantial amount of money following last year's Fiesta de la Flor event -- a decision that was not made clear to the CVB board of directors.

Sources close to the matter said Kluge reportedly agreed to pay the Selena Foundation $35,000, all of the profits from last year's Fiesta de la Flor, and $50,000 from all Fiesta de la Flor events moving forward.

Kluge took charge of the CVB back in November of 2013 after Keith Arnold departed from that position.

