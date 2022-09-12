Conveyor belt machine causes plant fire on Hopkins Road

CCFD Battalion Chief Jim Devisser told 3NEWS that the fire was self contained and did not spread. No injuries were reported to any employees or the public.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a plant fire Friday afternoon on the city's north-west side.

Crews arrived on Hopkins Road near the Corpus Christi International Airport .

The call was for a large filter container that had caught fire. CCFD officials told 3NEWS that the fire ignited from a conveyor belt malfunction with a plant machine.

CCFD Battalion Chief Jim Devisser told 3NEWS that the filter container had smoke coming out of it.

"Once we put water on it, it was out in two minutes," Devisser said. "It was an easy fire to put out, it was just the preparation and the set up to make sure we did it right and did as little damage to the equipment and the environment out here."

Devisser said the fire was self contained and did not spread. No injuries were reported to any employees or the public.

