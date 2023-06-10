Joe David Padron, man convicted of murder, released on bail as Texas' Innnocence Project takes case

He and Martin Robles were convicted in the shooting deaths of two men in 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joe David Padron, who was found guilty of three counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of two men back in November 2002, was released after a hearing Friday morning.

Padron was released on $100,000 bail Friday afternoon, and will need to wear an ankle monitor as an appeals court looks at new evidence his attorney says he has in the case.

"Joe David has waited 21 years for somebody to listen to what happened and to right some wrongs in his trial and in the justice system, and so it's been a long process," said Corpus Christi defense attorney Lisa Greenberg. "It started with one lawyer, Danice Obregon, who believed in him, and then it went to The Innocence Project (of Texas), and a team of us, and we're really grateful to the judge who listened and did the right thing and was fair and gave him that opportunity and so now we're gonna do everything we can to use that opportunity to shed light on what happened and to show that Joe David is innocent."

The Innocence Project of Texas' Executive Director Mike Ware was in Corpus Christi on Friday morning representing Padron in 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein's courtroom.

Padron and his co-defendant Martin Robles were convicted in 2002.

Robles was executed in 2011 for his part in the crime and Padron was serving a life sentence until Ware took a look at the case. He is now convinced Padron is innocent.

