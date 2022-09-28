Another health-care option arrives for Corpus Christi senior citizens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new health clinic has opened-- and they are focusing on care for seniors.
Conviva Care Centers is a primary health-care organization -- and they offer same-day visits -- transportation for patients -- and a wellness center where seniors find community with other seniors.
A location for one of these centers now exists on Ayers Street.
"Our goal is to make sure that we keep our patients healthy, by having a proactive and preventative focus for our patients," said Conviva Associate Medical Director Dr. Andrew Lang.
The health-care provider has two other offices in the area, and officials said this location has been in the works for a year.