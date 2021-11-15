Cooler shelters keep feral cats warm during winter

Lucky Two Times Animal Sanctuary in Fort Stockton has been making cat cooler shelters for feral cats to keep them warm.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Michael Luna has been with Lucky Two Times Animal Sanctuary in Fort Stockton for the past five years. For him each animal keeps him busy at all times, from dogs, cats, horse and chickens. "It’s them they keep me going. I love all of these animals with all my heart," says Luna.

For the years he's been over his sanctuary, he currently is housing 49 animals and 60% of them being cats. Which he believes in due to a feral cat problem in West Texas. "Overpopulation of cats, we have a problem. Now we just need to get people involved to fix the problem," says Luna.

These cooler shelters can be made out of Styrofoam containers that carry medicine, drink cooler, and storage bins. Luna also expresses the importance of utilizing everything that even comes with the Styrofoam coolers, "these insulation’s pieces come with the steaks or the dry ice."

"You want to make sure the hole is not facing North, it's facing South" says Luna, when it comes to placing the cooler outside make sure it is facing away from the wind.

This process of making a cat cooler shelter for cats is something that can be done at home with your family or even a school project. However, it is important to "discretely hide it from other animals" and to stay safe be vigilant of the feral cats you're helping.

"They’re feral, they’re wild. If there’s one in there and you go back and check on it to see if there's anything in there and you put your hands in there, chances are you’ll get clawed," he says.