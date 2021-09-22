Cooler weather means you should check your tire pressure

For most cars, your recommended PSI will be on the side of your driver door.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Did you have a tire pressure light on this morning when you got into your car?

The cooler weather feels nice, but can affect the air pressure in your tires, which can affect how your tires perform on the road. The cooler the air, the less dense, which will result in lower pressure in your tires.

Luis Pasero at Big O Tires on South Padre Island Drive said anytime your tire light comes on you should have it looked at before hitting the road.

"Anytime you have a low tire, it's dangerous. It wears the tire prematurely, it affects the gas mileage, the ride quality and safety being the big concern," Pasero said. "If you do have a tire concern be sure to check it out ASAP to see if its just the weather or if you have debris in there."

For most cars, your recommended PSI will be on the side of your driver door.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.