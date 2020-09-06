CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city has just opened up some temporary cooling centers that will allow folks to get out of the heat and maybe have a cold drink.

Inside the Retama Library, they're maintaining social distancing by having tables spread out. Before anyone can go into the building, they have to have their temperature checked. Once inside, they can enjoy a nice break from the heat.

"It's really hot outside so this is perfect for people who want to come in and cool off and it's keeping the social distancing for everybody," resident Avelardo H. Gutierrez said.

The Retama Library is one of six cooling centers in Corpus Christi. Wednesday is the last day they'll be open this week to help locals escape the heat.

