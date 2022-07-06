Need to beat the heat? Here is a list of cooling centers in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to try and help local residents beat the heat, the city has a number of cooling centers for people to find relief from high temperatures.
3NEWS caught up with Mayor Paulette Guajardo who detailed what the city has in store for anyone who needs that accommodation.
"So these cooling centers, we want them to be a resource for anybody who needs to get out of the heat and to be able to come and just find a little bit of cool, fresh air, because it is hot out there," Guajardo said.
Here is a full list of those cooling center locations:
District 1 Calallen/Annaville
Owen R. Hopkins Public Library
3202 McKinzie Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Phone: (361) 826-2350
District 1 Downtown/Uptown
La Retama Central Library
805 Comanche, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Phone: (361) 826-7055
District 2
Lindale Senior Center
3135 Swantner Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Phone: (361) 826-2340
District 2 & 3
Ben F. McDonald Public Library
4044 Greenwood Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78416
Phone: (361) 826-2356
District 4
Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
654 Graham Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Phone: (361) 826-2330
District 4
Garden Senior Center
5325 Greely Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Phone: (361) 826-2345
District 5
Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library
5930 Brockhampton St, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Phone: (361) 826-2360
