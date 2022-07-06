Need to beat the heat? Here is a list of cooling centers in Corpus Christi

"We want them to be a resource for anybody who needs to get out of the heat and find a little bit of cool, fresh air, because it is hot outside," said Guajardo.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to try and help local residents beat the heat, the city has a number of cooling centers for people to find relief from high temperatures.

3NEWS caught up with Mayor Paulette Guajardo who detailed what the city has in store for anyone who needs that accommodation.

Here is a full list of those cooling center locations:

District 1 Calallen/Annaville

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library

3202 McKinzie Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Phone: (361) 826-2350



District 1 Downtown/Uptown

La Retama Central Library

805 Comanche, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Phone: (361) 826-7055



District 2

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Phone: (361) 826-2340



District 2 & 3

Ben F. McDonald Public Library

4044 Greenwood Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Phone: (361) 826-2356



District 4

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Phone: (361) 826-2330



District 4

Garden Senior Center

5325 Greely Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Phone: (361) 826-2345



District 5

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library

5930 Brockhampton St, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Phone: (361) 826-2360

