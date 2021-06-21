Cooling centers open for Coastal Bend residents

Dangerous heat conditions in the area have opened community centers with free air conditioning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is reminding residents that cooling centers are available to those in need during dangerous summer heat conditions.

Here's a list of places to cool off throughout the day.

Senior Centers

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham 826-2330

9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. (M-F)

Garden Senior Center 5325 Greely 826-2345

8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M (M-F)

Lindale Senior Center 3135 Swantner 826-2340

8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. (M-F)

Zavala Activity Center 510 Osage 826-3099

7:30 A.M.- 4:00 P.M. (M-F)

Public Libraries

La Retama Central Library 805 Commanche 826-7055

Mon: 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Tues – Wed: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Thurs - Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Sat: 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library 4044 Greenwood 826-7055

Mon - Wed: 10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Thurs - Fri: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Sat: 11:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Janet F. Harte Public Library 2629 Waldron 826-7055

Mon-Fri: 10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Sat: 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library 3202 McKinzie 826-7055

Mon - Wed: 9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Thur – Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coolingcenters or call the City’s Customer Service Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489).

The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.

Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar.

Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it’s cooler.

Take frequent breaks when working outside.

Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms begin to emerge, move to a cooler location, rest a few minutes and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you.

Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others who may need help.

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention, stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, wear cool clothing and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

