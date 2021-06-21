x
Cooling centers open for Coastal Bend residents

Dangerous heat conditions in the area have opened community centers with free air conditioning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is reminding residents that cooling centers are available to those in need during dangerous summer heat conditions.

Here's a list of places to cool off throughout the day. 

Senior Centers

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center                654 Graham                          826-2330

9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. (M-F)

Garden Senior Center                        5325 Greely                          826-2345

8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M (M-F)

Lindale Senior Center                        3135 Swantner                     826-2340

8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. (M-F)

Zavala Activity Center                        510 Osage                            826-3099

7:30 A.M.- 4:00 P.M. (M-F)

Public Libraries

La Retama Central Library                805 Commanche                   826-7055

Mon: 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Tues – Wed: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
Thurs - Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. 

Sat: 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.  

Ben F. McDonald Public Library        4044 Greenwood                  826-7055

Mon - Wed: 10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.
Thurs - Fri: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
Sat: 11:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Janet F. Harte Public Library               2629 Waldron                      826-7055

Mon-Fri: 10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.
Sat: 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library          3202 McKinzie                    826-7055

Mon - Wed: 9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.
Thur – Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Fri: 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coolingcenters or call the City’s Customer Service Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489).

The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

  • Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.  
  • Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar.
  • Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it’s cooler.
  • Take frequent breaks when working outside.
  • Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms begin to emerge, move to a cooler location, rest a few minutes and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you.
  • Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others who may need help.

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention, stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, wear cool clothing and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

