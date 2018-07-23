Corpus Christi (KIII news) — First the City of Corpus Christi opened up cooling stations, and now Nueces County will open cooling stations for people who might not have access to air conditioning.

County administrators told 3News that opening up the cooling centers is just the right thing to do. Many residents in the area can't afford to have their AC running during days of extreme heat.

"This will be the main room that they can use. We do have access to a TV. If they have children we have some videos that they can watch," said Elizabeth, facility coordinator at Hilltop Community Center.

The Hilltop Community Center in the 11000 block of Leopard Street will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., as will five other community centers in Banquete, Agua Dulce, Bishop, Driscoll and Robstown. Residents will have a place to sit and cool down and maybe watch some TV, read, or just pass the time during the hottest time of the day.

The following locations will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.:

Banquete Community Center - 4359 4th Street, Hwy 44, Banquete, Texas 78339

Hilltop Community Center - 11425 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410

David Berlanga Community Center - 1513 2nd St., Agua Dulce, TX 78330

Driscoll Community Center - 200 East 6th Street, Driscoll, Texas 78351

Bishop Community Center - 102 West Joyce, Bishop, TX 78343

Robstown Community Center - 415 Mainer Rd., Robstown, TX 78380

Nueces County Libraries:

Keach Family Library (Mon.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-8 p.m; Fri.- Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.) 1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd., Robstown, Texas 78380.

Bishop Library (Mon.-Thurs. 1-6 p.m.) 115 Ash Street, Bishop, Texas 78343

