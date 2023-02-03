Portion of Coopers Alley closed due to water main break

Corpus Christi Water officials said water customers in the area may experience low water pressure until Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coopers Alley between N. Carancahua Street and N. Mesquite Street is closed due to a water main break, city officials said.

Corpus Christi Water officials said water customers in the area may experience low water pressure until Monday while the pipeline is upgraded.

Those who travel in the area are asked to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Emergency Road Closure along Coopers Alley between N. Carancahua Street and N. Mesquite Street City Crews Assessing... Posted by Corpus Christi Water on Friday, February 3, 2023

