'Your DoorDash driver's going to jail' | Alvin officer saves date night after arresting delivery driver

Guess who's coming to dinner?

ALVIN, Texas — Date night had an interesting twist for an Alvin couple last weekend.

Josh Walters and his wife said they decided to enjoy their evening together by ordering food and watching a movie, so they ordered DoorDash.

Walters said he heard someone ring his doorbell, so he decided to check their security camera. Instead of seeing his delivery driver, he noticed an Alvin Police Department officer at his door.

Thinking worst case scenario, Walters opened the door worried that something was wrong with one of his children. Instead, he was greeted by the officer with his food delivery.

"I swing open the door and the officer says, 'Good evening, did you order DoorDash? Well, your DoorDash driver's going to jail, but I wanted to get you your food,'" Walters wrote on the viral Facebook post.

Alvin PD Captain Todd Arendell downplayed the interaction, saying it wasn't a big deal and that the officer was just doing his job.

"It was a nice thing to do," Arendell said. "It's what people should do."