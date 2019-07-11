CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every second, 6.8 people die of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease worldwide. That is why the Post Acute Medical Hospital in Corpus Christi is hosting its first-ever COPD community awareness event.

According to Clinical Professor Dr. Salim Surani, the event will have the opportunity to talk to professionals about COPD. Surani will be a guest speaker at the event.

In the U.S., there are 16 million people who struggle with COPD, and it's the third leading cause of death worldwide. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease has a $36 billion financial cost.

"I can't even count how many people have died because of that disease. Which can be prevented, treated, but we know that there is no cure," Surani said.

The community awareness event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 21 at 345 South Water Street.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: