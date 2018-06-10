Kingsville (Kiii News) — "Cops and Joggers" that's the clever name Friday's run helping raise money for Shop with a Cop.

The event lets officers take kids shopping at Walmart during the holidays for clothes, essentials, and a toy.

Organizers, Law enforcement, and children that are part of the program took to the Dick Kleberg Park in Kingsville for the 5k run.

Friday's run benefits children in the Kingsville area.

