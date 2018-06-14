At least one store owner is expressing concern over the ongoing construction on Corona Drive off Everhart Road.

They worry that drivers are not paying attention to signage, and some actually end up driving the wrong way.

The nine-month construction project began in March and runs down Corona Drive from Everhart to Flynn. Part of the plan is to realign the road and place a center turning lane.

However, in the last three months storeowner Keith Hanson said he has seen too many wrong-way drivers who just aren't paying attention. He said he has even gone out to help direct traffic so drivers know which direction to go.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has also been called to the area for traffic complaints.

"People come in dodging barrels, driving the wrong way through construction," Hanson said.

After getting feedback from the CCPD, the City's engineering department put together a new plan that just went in affect Thursday. Flynn is now open to two-way traffic to Corona Drive, and Tiger Lane is now open to two-way traffic up to Flynn. Corona is one way eastbound from Flynn to Everhart.

As the construction project progresses though December, traffic patterns may change. The City along with the CCPD will decide what will work best.

