CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "A lot of people on the Island, their only mode of transportation is bicycles," said Glan Shaw.

And for that reason, bicycle shops are considered essential and are staying open for the public.

"Bicycle repairs are an essential business, we have a lot of bikers on the Island, a lot of flat tires, a lot of chains and brake cables, stuff like that needs to be replaced and maintained," said Shaw.

Glen Shaw is the owner of a local bike shop in Port Aransas, and he says he and his wife are fortunate enough to still be open and in business.

"It's slowed up because of the tourists and all that, but we still have the locals that come by and support us that we're really thankful and grateful for," added Shaw.

Despite visitors slowing down, Shaw says the community is helping and he’s also trying to support local businesses that are still open.

"We still like lunchtime, we'll go and get lunch to go. You know as a local we support our local businesses as well, just try to shop locally, and that really helps out a lot," says Glen.

Shaw also says now more than ever, it’s important to support the community and shop local.

Island Motor Bikes is one of many bike shops still open around the Coastal Bend.

For more information on Island Motor Bikes, visit their Facebook page.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: