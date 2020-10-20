Experts: Social distancing may be delaying social skill development in infants, toddlers

Pediatric experts warn isolation could cause developmental delays. Let's connect the dots!

There has been a lot of talk about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting kids, but what about babies and toddlers?

Less play, less social skills

A lot of parents have suspended normal activities for children of all ages, and for babies and toddlers, that means no more playgrounds, playgroups and other fun activities that serve a larger purpose. Mainly, they serve in getting them ready for pre-school.

Now experts who study development in younger children worry these kids will be behind when it comes to the academic and social skills needed to help them navigate a classroom.

Delays less likely noticed

Group settings for babies and toddlers can be important. It is often when a young child is interactive with peers that adults will notice developmental delays.

The co-director for the Institute for Brain and Learning Sciences told the New York Times settings like day cares and playgrounds are where adults see a child struggling with sensory, cognitive and motor skills.

Online programs for language skills

But there are options for parents.

Many programs for toddlers have moved online. And the experts say these learning-through-play programs, even online, can be beneficial for children.

While they may not be getting enough time with their peers, experts say there is one benefit from small children staying home. They believe all this extra time with their primary caregivers will boost language skills.