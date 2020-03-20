CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus outbreak is a constantly evolving situation and we want to keep you as informed as possible.
On Friday, 3News Reporter Marissa Cummings sat down with prominent local pulmonologist Dr. Salim Surani to talk about how people can move forward during this pandemic.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- EXCLUSIVE: Corpus Christi native bounces from port to port in Indian Ocean; not allowed to dock due to coronavirus concerns
- Are you a parent in need of baby items? Here's a list of resources that can help!
- LIST: Area school closures as a precaution against COVID-19
- CCISD, other districts decide to extend school closures